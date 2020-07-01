All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 23419 Maribel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
23419 Maribel Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

23419 Maribel Ave

23419 Maribel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23419 Maribel Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - AVALON GREENS - For rent is a great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Avalon Greens community in Carson. Large open living and dining area upon entry. Newly remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. Unit comes complete with stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! Also included is a large 1 car garage with additional storage as well as a parking space behind the gate. If you would like to set an appointment or if you have any questions please feel free to give us a call at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE5471269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23419 Maribel Ave have any available units?
23419 Maribel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23419 Maribel Ave have?
Some of 23419 Maribel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23419 Maribel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23419 Maribel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23419 Maribel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 23419 Maribel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 23419 Maribel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 23419 Maribel Ave offers parking.
Does 23419 Maribel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23419 Maribel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23419 Maribel Ave have a pool?
No, 23419 Maribel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23419 Maribel Ave have accessible units?
No, 23419 Maribel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23419 Maribel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23419 Maribel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 23419 Maribel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 23419 Maribel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles