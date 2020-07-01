23419 Maribel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - AVALON GREENS - For rent is a great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Avalon Greens community in Carson. Large open living and dining area upon entry. Newly remodeled kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. Unit comes complete with stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! Also included is a large 1 car garage with additional storage as well as a parking space behind the gate. If you would like to set an appointment or if you have any questions please feel free to give us a call at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE5471269)