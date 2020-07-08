All apartments in Carson
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

23022 Bolsa Avenue

23022 Bolsa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23022 Bolsa Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Carson location , Remodeled 2 story 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and family area home. 2045 Sqft. Contemporary Beach City living style in Carson. Updates Include : Kitchen and Bathrooms, painting, flooring, fixtures, lighting , windows, and more. The front double doors leading to the entry way with new “wood look” tiled floors. The living room has cathedral ceiling, oversized front window,+ huge stone fireplace. Tasteful updated flooring. The beautiful open Kitchen has new recessed lighting, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and built-in microwave. There is also a Frigidaire refrigerator. The cabinetry is freshly refinished + new sink, fixtures, and new granite counter top. The adjacent family area with open beam ceiling has sliding glass doors onto the spacious fenced rear yard with a neatly landscaped Low water yard, mature trees, decomposed granite pathways, and patio cover. One downstairs bedroom would make a great office Or guest room. There are three bedrooms upstairs. The oversized master bedroom has double door entry, huge sitting area could also be office area, one entire wall of closets with four huge mirrored doors, and two large windows that let in lots of natural light. The master bathroom has a new shower, toilet, tasteful new tile walls and flooring. Elegant new vanity and medicine cabinet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have any available units?
23022 Bolsa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have?
Some of 23022 Bolsa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23022 Bolsa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23022 Bolsa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23022 Bolsa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23022 Bolsa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23022 Bolsa Avenue offers parking.
Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23022 Bolsa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have a pool?
No, 23022 Bolsa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23022 Bolsa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23022 Bolsa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23022 Bolsa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23022 Bolsa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

