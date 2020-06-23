All apartments in Carson
Carson, CA
22933 Figueroa Street
22933 Figueroa Street

22933 Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Location

22933 Figueroa St, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful! Free Standing Townhome in petite complex, "Arbors." Remodeled Features in 2016. 3 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms ( 1 bed + 1 bath on main floor.) Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counter top, white cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Bright & Open floor plan. High ceilings. Living room Master sand Dinning room. Master suite with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, & tub in shower. All bathrooms with quartz counter top & white cabinets. Laminated wood floor at downstairs and stairs and Carpet at stairs and upstairs. Central Heating and A/C system. Laundry area in garage. Washer & Dryer included (as-is.) Own private backyard. 2 car attached garage plus 1 extra parking space. Across from guest parking. Quick access to freeways. Sorry.. NO pet allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22933 Figueroa Street have any available units?
22933 Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22933 Figueroa Street have?
Some of 22933 Figueroa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22933 Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
22933 Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22933 Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
No, 22933 Figueroa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 22933 Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 22933 Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 22933 Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22933 Figueroa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22933 Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 22933 Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 22933 Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 22933 Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22933 Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22933 Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22933 Figueroa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22933 Figueroa Street has units with air conditioning.
