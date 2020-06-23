22933 Figueroa Street

Amenities
Beautiful! Free Standing Townhome in petite complex, "Arbors." Remodeled Features in 2016. 3 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms ( 1 bed + 1 bath on main floor.) Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counter top, white cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Bright & Open floor plan. High ceilings. Living room Master sand Dinning room. Master suite with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, & tub in shower. All bathrooms with quartz counter top & white cabinets. Laminated wood floor at downstairs and stairs and Carpet at stairs and upstairs. Central Heating and A/C system. Laundry area in garage. Washer & Dryer included (as-is.) Own private backyard. 2 car attached garage plus 1 extra parking space. Across from guest parking. Quick access to freeways. Sorry.. NO pet allowed!