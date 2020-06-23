22933 Figueroa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful! Free Standing Townhome in petite complex, "Arbors." Remodeled Features in 2016. 3 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms ( 1 bed + 1 bath on main floor.) Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counter top, white cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Bright & Open floor plan. High ceilings. Living room Master sand Dinning room. Master suite with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, & tub in shower. All bathrooms with quartz counter top & white cabinets. Laminated wood floor at downstairs and stairs and Carpet at stairs and upstairs. Central Heating and A/C system. Laundry area in garage. Washer & Dryer included (as-is.) Own private backyard. 2 car attached garage plus 1 extra parking space. Across from guest parking. Quick access to freeways. Sorry.. NO pet allowed!