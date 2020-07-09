21984 South Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

A 1 bedroom that caters to your interests and reflects your personal style. A mashup of the historic tradition of St. Vibiana and the authentic downtown experience and a tech savvy, sophisticated lifestyle. It captures the unique flavor of its location and elevates the everyday experience of its residents. Resort-like amenities, a fully-equipped fitness center, and lots of spaces for playful collaboration and indulgence. Residences with soul. An unbeatable location in the Historic Core of Downtown LA surrounding STOA was named the "coolest downtown in America" by GQ magazine. STOA is next to the action in the Arts District and Little Tokyo and enjoys easy access to Bunker Hill.



Enjoy premiere shopping, a variety of restaurants, cafes and clubs. Including an expansive landscaped roof deck with stunning views of DTLA and lounge seating, a sunning area as well as a pool and grilling area. The Lounge is large and perfect for entertaining with a kitchen, tvs and NanaWalls which open up to the paseo, complete with seating, ambient lighting and a fire to get cozy around. Staying in shape will be a cinch with our large gym.