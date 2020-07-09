All apartments in Carson
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:51 AM

21984 South Main Street

21984 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

21984 South Main Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
A 1 bedroom that caters to your interests and reflects your personal style. A mashup of the historic tradition of St. Vibiana and the authentic downtown experience and a tech savvy, sophisticated lifestyle. It captures the unique flavor of its location and elevates the everyday experience of its residents. Resort-like amenities, a fully-equipped fitness center, and lots of spaces for playful collaboration and indulgence. Residences with soul. An unbeatable location in the Historic Core of Downtown LA surrounding STOA was named the &quot;coolest downtown in America&quot; by GQ magazine. STOA is next to the action in the Arts District and Little Tokyo and enjoys easy access to Bunker Hill.

Enjoy premiere shopping, a variety of restaurants, cafes and clubs. Including an expansive landscaped roof deck with stunning views of DTLA and lounge seating, a sunning area as well as a pool and grilling area. The Lounge is large and perfect for entertaining with a kitchen, tvs and NanaWalls which open up to the paseo, complete with seating, ambient lighting and a fire to get cozy around. Staying in shape will be a cinch with our large gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21984 South Main Street have any available units?
21984 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21984 South Main Street have?
Some of 21984 South Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21984 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
21984 South Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21984 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 21984 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 21984 South Main Street offer parking?
No, 21984 South Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 21984 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21984 South Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21984 South Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 21984 South Main Street has a pool.
Does 21984 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 21984 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21984 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21984 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21984 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21984 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

