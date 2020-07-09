Amenities

Address: 21610 South Perry Street #2, Carson, CA 90745



- Rent: $1,860/month

- Deposit: $2,300 (On Approved Credit)

- 2 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Aprox 1,182 square feet



Amenities:

- Laminate Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms and Living Room

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Two Story Unit

- Appliances: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

- Custom Large Bedroom Closets

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Washer and Dryer in Garage (Not Warranted)

- Plenty of Storage Space

- Vaulted Bedroom Ceilings

- Central Heating

- 2 Car Garage Under Unit

- Private Balconies with views of park across the street

- Community Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi

- Utilities Included: Water, Trash



*** This property requires renters insurance. If you need insurance please call our insurance agent at 310-701-7928 ***



*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***

*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



Pinnacle Property Management

