Home
/
Carson, CA
/
20901 Jamison Avenue
Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:17 PM

20901 Jamison Avenue

20901 Jamison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20901 Jamison Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Spanish Two Story Carson Home! Wide open Spacious floor plan. Huge Kitchen with granite and bar top opens to family room Perfect for entertaining includes Fire place in back yard and covered patio. Vegetable garden area, not to mention a balcony off the master bedroom!
Come and see for yourself. This home has 3 bedrooms 2 bath in main house.

For more information please text Gabby or Christina at (310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20901 Jamison Avenue have any available units?
20901 Jamison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 20901 Jamison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20901 Jamison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20901 Jamison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 20901 Jamison Avenue offer parking?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20901 Jamison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20901 Jamison Avenue have a pool?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20901 Jamison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20901 Jamison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20901 Jamison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20901 Jamison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

