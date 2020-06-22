19345 Island Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Our place is a modern and clean studio located in East Village of San Diego Downtown providing quick access to all the San Diego destinations including Petco Park(1 block), San Diego Convention Center, San Diego Zoo, Little Italy, Coronado, La Jolla and Seaport Village.



Our condo has 11 ft. floor-to-ceiling windows providing tons of light/views and opening up the room! The walls are contemporary concrete and floors are hardwood. The L Shaped provides a separation for bedroom/living area.



Kitchen features granite counters, refrigerator, microwave, gas range, dishwasher, coffee machine, and spill proof tile floors. It includes 1 Queen bed, 1 sofa set, 1 cot size mattress, island dining table with 3 chairs, all kitchenware, Internet, 55" TV with TV, stacked W/ D, walk-in closet, iron, etc. 1 reserved parking space included inside the building garage. This building is very secured and only key holders can enter to the building.



Gym, BBQ place in the building