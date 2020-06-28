Amenities
145 E. 220th Street Available 10/06/19 Deluxe 4 Bedroom Home in Carson - Big house in a gated community!
- 4 Bedrooms (two have their own individual balconies!)
- 2 Full Baths upstairs, 1 half bath downstairs
- Kitchen has stainless sink, granite countertops, nice cabinetry, dishwasher
- Family room + Fireplace
- Living room
- Dining room
- Big backyard w/ stamped concrete
- Storage under stairs
- BONUS storage upstairs
- Master bath has jack & jill sinks, discrete toilet room w/ door, stand-up shower and a BIG tub
- 2 Car Garage + Laundry
