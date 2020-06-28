All apartments in Carson
145 E. 220th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

145 E. 220th Street

145 East 220th Street · No Longer Available
Location

145 East 220th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
145 E. 220th Street Available 10/06/19 Deluxe 4 Bedroom Home in Carson - Big house in a gated community!

- 4 Bedrooms (two have their own individual balconies!)
- 2 Full Baths upstairs, 1 half bath downstairs
- Kitchen has stainless sink, granite countertops, nice cabinetry, dishwasher
- Family room + Fireplace
- Living room
- Dining room
- Big backyard w/ stamped concrete
- Storage under stairs
- BONUS storage upstairs
- Master bath has jack & jill sinks, discrete toilet room w/ door, stand-up shower and a BIG tub
- 2 Car Garage + Laundry

(RLNE5148077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 E. 220th Street have any available units?
145 E. 220th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 145 E. 220th Street have?
Some of 145 E. 220th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 E. 220th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 E. 220th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 E. 220th Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 E. 220th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 145 E. 220th Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 E. 220th Street offers parking.
Does 145 E. 220th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 E. 220th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 E. 220th Street have a pool?
No, 145 E. 220th Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 E. 220th Street have accessible units?
No, 145 E. 220th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 E. 220th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 E. 220th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 E. 220th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 E. 220th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
