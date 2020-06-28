Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

145 E. 220th Street Available 10/06/19 Deluxe 4 Bedroom Home in Carson - Big house in a gated community!



- 4 Bedrooms (two have their own individual balconies!)

- 2 Full Baths upstairs, 1 half bath downstairs

- Kitchen has stainless sink, granite countertops, nice cabinetry, dishwasher

- Family room + Fireplace

- Living room

- Dining room

- Big backyard w/ stamped concrete

- Storage under stairs

- BONUS storage upstairs

- Master bath has jack & jill sinks, discrete toilet room w/ door, stand-up shower and a BIG tub

- 2 Car Garage + Laundry



(RLNE5148077)