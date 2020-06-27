1262 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 Story Home is Dominguez Hills Village - Beautifully maintained and stylish 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1815 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, separate dining room, living room, upper den and large stone paved patio. The kitchen opens up to the dining room with luxurious wood cabinets, and granite counters. Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposer. Master suite features true walk in closet, cathedral ceilings, private bath with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and private balcony. Laundry closet with washer and dryer and attached private 2 car garage also included.



Situated in the highly desired gated community of Dominguez Hills Village that offers a guarded front entrance, private patrol, playgrounds, sports courts, swimming pool, and recreation room.



This home is available. Please contact us directly for more details.



(RLNE5074352)