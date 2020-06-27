All apartments in Carson
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1262 Magnolia Drive

1262 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Magnolia Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home is Dominguez Hills Village - Beautifully maintained and stylish 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1815 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, separate dining room, living room, upper den and large stone paved patio. The kitchen opens up to the dining room with luxurious wood cabinets, and granite counters. Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposer. Master suite features true walk in closet, cathedral ceilings, private bath with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and private balcony. Laundry closet with washer and dryer and attached private 2 car garage also included.

Situated in the highly desired gated community of Dominguez Hills Village that offers a guarded front entrance, private patrol, playgrounds, sports courts, swimming pool, and recreation room.

This home is available. Please contact us directly for more details.

(RLNE5074352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
1262 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1262 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 1262 Magnolia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1262 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 1262 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 Magnolia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1262 Magnolia Drive has a pool.
Does 1262 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1262 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1262 Magnolia Drive has units with air conditioning.
