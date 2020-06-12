/
2 bedroom apartments
163 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Greenwood
4 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1140 sqft
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Oakvale
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Carmichael Colony
2 Units Available
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1122 sqft
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7351 Lincoln Avenue
7351 Lincoln Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Carmichael - Super cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home was remodeled with quartz counters, cherry cabinets, tile shower, and laminate flooring throughout. Inside laundry area, small backyard, and 1 car garage also included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
La Riviera
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
1 Unit Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Oaks
1 Unit Available
5435 San Juan Ave
5435 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
998 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 290869 Duplex Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290869 Property Id 290869 (RLNE5820290)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
4620 Kinsella Lane
4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
5001 Jefferson Lane
5001 Jefferson Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7450 Tierra Way
7450 Tierra Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way.
1 of 6
Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
