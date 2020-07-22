All apartments in Carmichael
Find more places like Continental.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmichael, CA
/
Continental
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

Continental

Open Now until 5pm
4451 Manzanita Ave · (916) 794-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmichael
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,305

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Continental.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient windows, new central heat and air, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, 24 hours emergency maintenance, controlled access. The Continental offers a swimming pool, clubhouse, green landscaping with plenty of walking paths for your 4-legged family member! The Continental is conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks and American River College.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month; 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (studio), $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); $600 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Continental have any available units?
Continental has 2 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Continental have?
Some of Continental's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Continental currently offering any rent specials?
Continental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Continental pet-friendly?
Yes, Continental is pet friendly.
Does Continental offer parking?
Yes, Continental offers parking.
Does Continental have units with washers and dryers?
No, Continental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Continental have a pool?
Yes, Continental has a pool.
Does Continental have accessible units?
No, Continental does not have accessible units.
Does Continental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Continental has units with dishwashers.
Does Continental have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Continental has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Continental?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road
Carmichael, CA 95608
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608

Similar Pages

Carmichael 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmichael 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carmichael Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarmichael Pet Friendly Apartments
Carmichael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CA
Rocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carmichael Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity