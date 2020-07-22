Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport internet access

Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient windows, new central heat and air, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, 24 hours emergency maintenance, controlled access. The Continental offers a swimming pool, clubhouse, green landscaping with plenty of walking paths for your 4-legged family member! The Continental is conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks and American River College.