Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

6025 Rutland Drive

6025 Rutland Drive · (916) 974-6017
Location

6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA 95608
Merrihill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6025 Rutland Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout. The living room has a fireplace with a slider that leads to the covered patio and private backyard. The spacious bedrooms have large closets and the master bedroom has its own vanity. Located close to restaurants, shopping and parks, this is a must-see.

Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Gardener Included. This home is NO Smoking and NO Pets. Visit www.tiner.com for more information and to view the home. Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/4fd29b34-4f7b-4c1e-886a-a14f541f559a?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Rutland Drive have any available units?
6025 Rutland Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6025 Rutland Drive have?
Some of 6025 Rutland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Rutland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Rutland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Rutland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Rutland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does 6025 Rutland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Rutland Drive does offer parking.
Does 6025 Rutland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Rutland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Rutland Drive have a pool?
No, 6025 Rutland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Rutland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6025 Rutland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Rutland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Rutland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 Rutland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6025 Rutland Drive has units with air conditioning.
