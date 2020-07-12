129 Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
Greenwood
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
907 sqft
WELCOME HOME Set among centuries-old oak and sycamore trees, Heritage Oaks is your secluded community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1004 sqft
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Oakvale
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5340 Elsinore Way
5340 Elsinore Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1006 sqft
Fair Oaks Duplex - Big three bedroom, One bath duplex available now. Three spacious bedrooms. Big backyard. Updated kitchen. Laminate Flooring. One car garage. Excellent price. Available now. $1600 per month and $1600 deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Oakvale
3905 Oak Villa Cir
3905 Oak Villa Circle, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
5627 Ranchero Way - 1
5627 Ranchero Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Partially remodeled one story duplex on quiet street in Carmichael 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bright new kitchen, featuring all stainless appliances. Dining area with front patio for easy barbecuing or dining outdoors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Haggin Park
5822 Shadow Creek Drive
5822 Shadowcreek Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
880 sqft
This unit has a beautifully updated kitchen! Featuring updated flooring, washer and dryer, garage and a nicely shaded and private back patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
6353 Meadowvista Dr
6353 Meadowvista Drive, Carmichael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1905 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! This property includes : -Attached 2 car garage -Living room, dining room, and family room with a fireplace -Carpeting throughout -Large kitchen with a breakfast nook, refrigerator, gas stove, and a

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Merrihill
6305 Templeton Drive
6305 Templeton Drive, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Fenced Yard, Attached Garage - 3 Bedroom Home For Rent - Refrigerator included. Backyard patio. Fireplace in living room. Attached two car garage. Available SOON. (RLNE5735012)

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Larchmont Hills
6707 Oaklawn Way
6707 Oaklawn Way, Carmichael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
6707 Oaklawn Way Available 07/15/20 Fair Oaks - 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath near Del Campo H.S.
Results within 1 mile of Carmichael
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 7 at 05:47pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4908 Tacomic Drive
4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
4840 Robertson Avenue
4840 Robertson Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1807 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcade Creek
7047 Greenback Ln Apt D
7047 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
975 sqft
Apartment D Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex With 2-Car Garage in Citrus Heights - Sit back, Relax. Love Where You Live. This Duplex is Waiting for You! 20-minute drive into downtown Sacramento.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Oaks
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carmichael, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carmichael apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

