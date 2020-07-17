All apartments in Carmichael
3413 Marshall Avenue
3413 Marshall Avenue

3413 Marshall Ave · (916) 553-2866
Location

3413 Marshall Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad. You must APPLY through TITAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT to qualify to rent this property.

You have got to drive by and see this Charming three bedroom one bathroom duplex!

The unit is equipped with Central Heating and Air and Features Brand new designer paint, Brand new flooring, Brand new Kitchen cabinets with Granite countertops with a Farmhouse style sink and comes with washer & dryer hook-ups. The bedrooms are large

Shaded private fenced backyard with storage shed.

Water, sewer and garbage and landscaping are included in the monthly rent.

No Pets Please!

Advertised rent includes a $25.00 per month discount for online rent payments after initial move-in rent. Online rent payments are FREE and only require a checking or savings account along with an active email address. Other electronic payment options available but service fees apply.

Resident Satisfaction Programs:
Quality air filters shipped to your door every 90 days to help save you 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment for $10.00 per month. Note additional charge of $10.00 per month applies for all properties with HVAC systems for our HVAC Maintenance Reduction Program. You no longer have to remember to go buy new filters every 90 days; receive it on your doorstep and simply install.

We want your rental experience to be a delight that treats you with the respect and attentiveness you deserve. Whether you’re dealing with a maintenance emergency or have general questions regarding your home, we want to provide you with an immediate response 24/7/365. Weekend, holidays, or middle of the night, we want you to have the help you need. To give you the care and attention that you deserve, we’ve chosen to partner with a company called Latchel to offer you a 24/7 Home Assistant for $14.99 per month. Not only do you get a personal home assistant 24/7, they cover some Tenant maintenance fees that may arise during a tenancy. Brochure with full details available.

Rental Qualifications:
-Tenant credit score of at least 680 with no unpaid liens or collections
-No bankruptcy, foreclosure, or judgments in last 3 years
-Tenant combined gross monthly income equal to at least 3x monthly rent
-Minimum 1 year with current employer
-No evictions in past 5 years
-Tenant has minimum 3 years verifiable good rental history with Current & Previous Landlord

Application Process: A complete application is necessary from each adult (anyone 18 years or older) who intends to reside at the property or stay more than 3 days per month. An application fee is required for each application as a processing fee to verify income, credit, and eviction history. The fee is non-refundable once the application processing has begun. We accept payment for processing online by credit card. Please submit the following with each application: Valid photo ID, Last Two Pay Stubs, Most Recent Bank Statement, and $45.00 Application Fee. *Please note any information incorrectly entered on an application requiring re-running the application will require an additional $45.00 application fee and your written authorization so please double check your social, date of birth and previous addresses. Thank you!

Rental Verification Process:
For Landlord verifications Titan Property Management uses a third party 24/7 service to gather rental verifications, LandLord Verification™ Online submitted through our portal at www.landlordv.com/titan
*There is a $7.95 fee for up to 3 Landlord references. We require current and previous Landlord reference for each Applicant so if Applicants have different Landlords they will each be required to submit.
**Addresses provided are matched to credit report and Ownership is pulled through Title to verify accuracy.

To schedule a showing please click the schedule showing button if available now or contact our leasing team at (916) 553-2866.

Titan Property Management
CalBRE License #01295137

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Marshall Avenue have any available units?
3413 Marshall Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3413 Marshall Avenue have?
Some of 3413 Marshall Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Marshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Marshall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Marshall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does 3413 Marshall Avenue offer parking?
No, 3413 Marshall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Marshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Marshall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Marshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 3413 Marshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Marshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3413 Marshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Marshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Marshall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Marshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3413 Marshall Avenue has units with air conditioning.
