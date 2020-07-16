2501 Carmichael Way

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Halfplex in Carmichael available for immediate occupancy! - Affordable and spacious one story halfplex ready for immediate occupancy. 3bd, 3bath conveniently located in Carmichael Area. PETS OK with additional security deposit. Residents pay flat fee $150 for utilities, lawn service included.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Ismeta Musinovic at 916-978-4219 or via email isehic@golyon.com.

Applications are first come, first served: www.golyonpm.com. Minimum FICO score 620, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, and Minimum 2 years verifiable rental history or home ownership.



Lyon Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.



(RLNE4975410)