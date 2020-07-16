All apartments in Carmichael
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

2501 Carmichael Way

2501 Carmichael Way · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Carmichael Way, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Halfplex in Carmichael available for immediate occupancy! - Affordable and spacious one story halfplex ready for immediate occupancy. 3bd, 3bath conveniently located in Carmichael Area. PETS OK with additional security deposit. Residents pay flat fee $150 for utilities, lawn service included.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Ismeta Musinovic at 916-978-4219 or via email isehic@golyon.com.
Applications are first come, first served: www.golyonpm.com. Minimum FICO score 620, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, and Minimum 2 years verifiable rental history or home ownership.

Lyon Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

(RLNE4975410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Carmichael Way have any available units?
2501 Carmichael Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmichael, CA.
Is 2501 Carmichael Way currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Carmichael Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Carmichael Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Carmichael Way is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Carmichael Way offer parking?
No, 2501 Carmichael Way does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Carmichael Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Carmichael Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Carmichael Way have a pool?
No, 2501 Carmichael Way does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Carmichael Way have accessible units?
No, 2501 Carmichael Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Carmichael Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Carmichael Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Carmichael Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Carmichael Way does not have units with air conditioning.
