30306 Early Round

Amenities

Don't miss out on this fantastic home located in Canyon Lake!! This home offers; Open floor plan, living room, tiled entry, high ceilings, family room and dining room combo with cozy fireplace. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator (as personal property) and large pantry. Four spacious bedrooms master bedroom has en suite bathroom with double sink vanity. Built in cabinets with storage in hallway. Exterior boats: Flag lot drive way, large gazebo, huge and fully fenced back yard. Large deck and AMAZING three car garage with epoxy flooring and stainless steel utility sink! This home is super clean and offers so much more! No pets. Renter's insurance with a $300,000. liability policy is required. Downstairs basement will not be for tenant's use and will remain locked.Tenant will be responsible for monthly solar payments approx $226.71 per month - please inquire further.