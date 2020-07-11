All apartments in Canyon Lake
30306 Early Round

30306 Early Round Drive · (951) 244-1867
Location

30306 Early Round Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this fantastic home located in Canyon Lake!! This home offers; Open floor plan, living room, tiled entry, high ceilings, family room and dining room combo with cozy fireplace. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator (as personal property) and large pantry. Four spacious bedrooms master bedroom has en suite bathroom with double sink vanity. Built in cabinets with storage in hallway. Exterior boats: Flag lot drive way, large gazebo, huge and fully fenced back yard. Large deck and AMAZING three car garage with epoxy flooring and stainless steel utility sink! This home is super clean and offers so much more! No pets. Renter's insurance with a $300,000. liability policy is required. Downstairs basement will not be for tenant's use and will remain locked.Tenant will be responsible for monthly solar payments approx $226.71 per month - please inquire further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30306 Early Round have any available units?
30306 Early Round has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30306 Early Round have?
Some of 30306 Early Round's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30306 Early Round currently offering any rent specials?
30306 Early Round is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30306 Early Round pet-friendly?
No, 30306 Early Round is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 30306 Early Round offer parking?
Yes, 30306 Early Round offers parking.
Does 30306 Early Round have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30306 Early Round does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30306 Early Round have a pool?
No, 30306 Early Round does not have a pool.
Does 30306 Early Round have accessible units?
No, 30306 Early Round does not have accessible units.
Does 30306 Early Round have units with dishwashers?
No, 30306 Early Round does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30306 Early Round have units with air conditioning?
No, 30306 Early Round does not have units with air conditioning.
