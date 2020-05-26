All apartments in Canyon Lake
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

30125 Clear Water

30125 Clear Water Drive · (951) 244-1867
Location

30125 Clear Water Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1727 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
Don't miss out on this great property in the gated community of Canyon Lake! Rent includes solar (tenant is responsible for any charges by SCE)
Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, master bedroom has a small balcony and one upper level bedroom has a private balcony, living room with cozy fireplace, wood type flooring through out, kitchen has pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances(refrigerator included as "personal property"). Huge laundry room with built in shelving, master has en suite bathroom and private balcony as well as an upstairs bathroom. Exterior features; large covered patio with ceiling fans and sun screenings for peaceful morning coffee and warm summer breezes, Putting Green, lots of built in shelving in garage, Long drive private drive way with an electronic gate at top! Boat parking at bottom of drive way for ease of access.
One pet will be considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are required to pay Canyon Lake POA transfer fee of $175.00 and $100 for each POA item/cards/decals. Renter's insurance is required with a $300,000. liability policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30125 Clear Water have any available units?
30125 Clear Water has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30125 Clear Water have?
Some of 30125 Clear Water's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30125 Clear Water currently offering any rent specials?
30125 Clear Water isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30125 Clear Water pet-friendly?
Yes, 30125 Clear Water is pet friendly.
Does 30125 Clear Water offer parking?
Yes, 30125 Clear Water does offer parking.
Does 30125 Clear Water have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30125 Clear Water does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30125 Clear Water have a pool?
No, 30125 Clear Water does not have a pool.
Does 30125 Clear Water have accessible units?
No, 30125 Clear Water does not have accessible units.
Does 30125 Clear Water have units with dishwashers?
No, 30125 Clear Water does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30125 Clear Water have units with air conditioning?
No, 30125 Clear Water does not have units with air conditioning.
