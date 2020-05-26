30125 Clear Water

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking putting green garage

Don't miss out on this great property in the gated community of Canyon Lake! Rent includes solar (tenant is responsible for any charges by SCE)

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, master bedroom has a small balcony and one upper level bedroom has a private balcony, living room with cozy fireplace, wood type flooring through out, kitchen has pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances(refrigerator included as "personal property"). Huge laundry room with built in shelving, master has en suite bathroom and private balcony as well as an upstairs bathroom. Exterior features; large covered patio with ceiling fans and sun screenings for peaceful morning coffee and warm summer breezes, Putting Green, lots of built in shelving in garage, Long drive private drive way with an electronic gate at top! Boat parking at bottom of drive way for ease of access.

One pet will be considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are required to pay Canyon Lake POA transfer fee of $175.00 and $100 for each POA item/cards/decals. Renter's insurance is required with a $300,000. liability policy.