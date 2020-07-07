All apartments in Canyon Lake
22133 Pecos Place

22133 Pecos Place · (951) 378-2424
Location

22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2760 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & LAKE VIEWS. MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE, JACUZZI TUB, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LARGE OFFICE, INDOOR LAUNDRY, CUSTOM CABINETS IN GARAGE~ Resort Style Living at It's Best!! Lake Views, Dreamy Sunsets, Beautiful, Custom Top of the Line Home. 4 Over sized Bedrooms and Office. 3 Car Garage, Completely Fenced Private backyard (doggy door access), Close to Moonstone Beach. Totally updated, Pristine, Looks Brand New. Owner is willing to leave several furnishings if interested. Enjoy Taco Tuesday's, Movie Nights at the Pool, all the fun and amenities Canyon Lake (Our Little Bit of Paradise) has to offer~ Boating, Golfing, Hiking, Water Sports, Olympic Size Pool, Night life, Tennis, Horseback riding, any Club you can imagine, we have it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 22133 Pecos Place have any available units?
22133 Pecos Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22133 Pecos Place have?
Some of 22133 Pecos Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22133 Pecos Place currently offering any rent specials?
22133 Pecos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22133 Pecos Place pet-friendly?
No, 22133 Pecos Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 22133 Pecos Place offer parking?
Yes, 22133 Pecos Place offers parking.
Does 22133 Pecos Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22133 Pecos Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22133 Pecos Place have a pool?
Yes, 22133 Pecos Place has a pool.
Does 22133 Pecos Place have accessible units?
No, 22133 Pecos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22133 Pecos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22133 Pecos Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22133 Pecos Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22133 Pecos Place does not have units with air conditioning.

