22133 Pecos Place.

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & LAKE VIEWS. MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE, JACUZZI TUB, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LARGE OFFICE, INDOOR LAUNDRY, CUSTOM CABINETS IN GARAGE~ Resort Style Living at It's Best!! Lake Views, Dreamy Sunsets, Beautiful, Custom Top of the Line Home. 4 Over sized Bedrooms and Office. 3 Car Garage, Completely Fenced Private backyard (doggy door access), Close to Moonstone Beach. Totally updated, Pristine, Looks Brand New. Owner is willing to leave several furnishings if interested. Enjoy Taco Tuesday's, Movie Nights at the Pool, all the fun and amenities Canyon Lake (Our Little Bit of Paradise) has to offer~ Boating, Golfing, Hiking, Water Sports, Olympic Size Pool, Night life, Tennis, Horseback riding, any Club you can imagine, we have it!