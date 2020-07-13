Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill media room on-site laundry carport hot tub

Expect more from apartment living at Brentwood, a community of stylish apartments in the heart of Campbell. Enjoy a show at Heritage Theater, find great shopping and dining at The Pruneyard, or hike the beautiful Los Gatos Creek Trail- all just moments from your new home. Our newly upgraded studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans feature spacious kitchens, breakfast bars, ceiling fans, large closets, and private patios. Outstanding customer service coupled with the best of onsite amenities such as a fully equipped laundry care center, covered parking, and a swimming pool, make life at Brentwood easy and rewarding. We deliver peace of mind so you don't have to worry about a thing.