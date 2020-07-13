All apartments in Campbell
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Brentwood

200 Hollis Ave · (408) 215-9264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
Central Campbell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 47 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brentwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
on-site laundry
carport
hot tub
Expect more from apartment living at Brentwood, a community of stylish apartments in the heart of Campbell. Enjoy a show at Heritage Theater, find great shopping and dining at The Pruneyard, or hike the beautiful Los Gatos Creek Trail- all just moments from your new home. Our newly upgraded studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans feature spacious kitchens, breakfast bars, ceiling fans, large closets, and private patios. Outstanding customer service coupled with the best of onsite amenities such as a fully equipped laundry care center, covered parking, and a swimming pool, make life at Brentwood easy and rewarding. We deliver peace of mind so you don't have to worry about a thing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered Parking, Open Lot available. Please call for details. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brentwood have any available units?
Brentwood has 7 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does Brentwood have?
Some of Brentwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Brentwood is pet friendly.
Does Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, Brentwood offers parking.
Does Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brentwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brentwood have a pool?
Yes, Brentwood has a pool.
Does Brentwood have accessible units?
No, Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brentwood has units with dishwashers.

