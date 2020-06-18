All apartments in Campbell
Last updated June 15 2020

725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell

725 West Hacienda Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
San Tomas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This pretty, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms house property rental on the serene San Tomas neighborhood in Santa Clara can be yours today! Plus, it comes with a 2-car attached garage.

This home is complete with all the amenities that mean the most to you. Inside, youll find a cozy fireplace, polished hardwood/tile flooring, large windows with blinds, high vaulted ceilings, chic recessed/suspended lighting, a ceiling-mounted speaker in the living room and the bedroom upstairs, and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub in the bathroom to give a classic, sophisticated ambiance. It also has a T.V. swivel/mount that tenants can use. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Shower stall, bathtub, and exquisite vanity cabinets in the elegant bathrooms. The house includes an in-unit washer and dryer making your laundry woes a thing of the past!

Feel free to prepare yummy home-cooked meals on the lovely kitchen with granite countertop, dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and oven/range. Central air conditioning provides a comfortable environment inside the home. Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and cleaning. HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Play at its secure, HOA-maintained fenced yard/lawn. This is a pet-friendly house but only small pets (limited to 2 pets) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Its near to and from the public transportation stops/hub and parks so its indeed convenient to live on it. Its a steal for the neighborhood and amenities, come see it today before its gone!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tour

(RLNE5667388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

