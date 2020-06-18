725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This pretty, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms house property rental on the serene San Tomas neighborhood in Santa Clara can be yours today! Plus, it comes with a 2-car attached garage.
This home is complete with all the amenities that mean the most to you. Inside, youll find a cozy fireplace, polished hardwood/tile flooring, large windows with blinds, high vaulted ceilings, chic recessed/suspended lighting, a ceiling-mounted speaker in the living room and the bedroom upstairs, and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub in the bathroom to give a classic, sophisticated ambiance. It also has a T.V. swivel/mount that tenants can use. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Shower stall, bathtub, and exquisite vanity cabinets in the elegant bathrooms. The house includes an in-unit washer and dryer making your laundry woes a thing of the past!
Feel free to prepare yummy home-cooked meals on the lovely kitchen with granite countertop, dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and oven/range. Central air conditioning provides a comfortable environment inside the home. Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and cleaning. HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Play at its secure, HOA-maintained fenced yard/lawn. This is a pet-friendly house but only small pets (limited to 2 pets) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Its near to and from the public transportation stops/hub and parks so its indeed convenient to live on it. Its a steal for the neighborhood and amenities, come see it today before its gone!
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tour
(RLNE5667388)