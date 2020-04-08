Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS

Type: Townhouse

Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032

Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave

Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage,

Sq. feet:1739 approx.

Complete interior transformation with premium updates and designer features throughout. The interior features gray wood LVP style flooring, updated window coverings, new lighting and custom 2 tone paint. The brand new kitchen offers granite counters, subway tiled splash and stainless appliances (oven, fridge, and dishwasher). The upstairs living area is greeted by a large landing, bedroom loft and generous master suites with walk-in closet. Additional features include: two patios, 2 car garage and washer dryer hookup. Complex amenities include tennis court, pool and spa and additional parking.

Great location with easy access to Hwy 85, 17 and 280, shops, schools, parks, entertainment and much more. For complete details and to schedule a private showing please call Sam at (408)377-2676.



Rent: $4,250

Security Deposit: $4,500

Available:NOW

Term: 1 year lease



*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR COMPLETE DETAILS AND A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam: 408-377-2676 ***

*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***



