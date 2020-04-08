All apartments in Campbell
1840 Los Encantos Ct

1840 Los Encantos Court · (408) 377-2676
Location

1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA 95032
San Tomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1840 Los Encantos Ct · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS
Type: Townhouse
Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032
Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave
Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage,
Sq. feet:1739 approx.
Complete interior transformation with premium updates and designer features throughout. The interior features gray wood LVP style flooring, updated window coverings, new lighting and custom 2 tone paint. The brand new kitchen offers granite counters, subway tiled splash and stainless appliances (oven, fridge, and dishwasher). The upstairs living area is greeted by a large landing, bedroom loft and generous master suites with walk-in closet. Additional features include: two patios, 2 car garage and washer dryer hookup. Complex amenities include tennis court, pool and spa and additional parking.
Great location with easy access to Hwy 85, 17 and 280, shops, schools, parks, entertainment and much more. For complete details and to schedule a private showing please call Sam at (408)377-2676.

Rent: $4,250
Security Deposit: $4,500
Available:NOW
Term: 1 year lease

*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR COMPLETE DETAILS AND A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5668068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Los Encantos Ct have any available units?
1840 Los Encantos Ct has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Los Encantos Ct have?
Some of 1840 Los Encantos Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Los Encantos Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Los Encantos Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Los Encantos Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Los Encantos Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Campbell.
Does 1840 Los Encantos Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Los Encantos Ct does offer parking.
Does 1840 Los Encantos Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Los Encantos Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Los Encantos Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1840 Los Encantos Ct has a pool.
Does 1840 Los Encantos Ct have accessible units?
No, 1840 Los Encantos Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Los Encantos Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Los Encantos Ct has units with dishwashers.
