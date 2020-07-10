All apartments in Camarillo
Rosewood Apartments

555 Rosewood Ave · (805) 307-5074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $1000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0604 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosewood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
parking
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Rosewood Apartments in Camarillo, CA 93010 is a gated, pet friendly, smoke free, Spanish style community right off of the 101 freeway and close to the ocean. Featuring apartment homes and townhomes with a breakfast bar, pantry and ceiling fan. Some apartment homes include upgraded kitchens with new appliances and a private patio/balcony. Smart home technology available in every home! Pool, hot tub, fitness center, billiards, picnic area and on site recycling. Close to the Camarillo Premium Outlets, 20 minutes from Oxnard Airport and 1 hour from LAX. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (under 1000 sqft); $750 (over 1000 sqft)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $55
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $25/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. 1 space per bedroom. Property tags are required. None, assigned: $20/month. Covered parking options are available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosewood Apartments have any available units?
Rosewood Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosewood Apartments have?
Some of Rosewood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rosewood Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $1000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Rosewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rosewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Rosewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosewood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Rosewood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rosewood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rosewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Rosewood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
