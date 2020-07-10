Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Rosewood Apartments in Camarillo, CA 93010 is a gated, pet friendly, smoke free, Spanish style community right off of the 101 freeway and close to the ocean. Featuring apartment homes and townhomes with a breakfast bar, pantry and ceiling fan. Some apartment homes include upgraded kitchens with new appliances and a private patio/balcony. Smart home technology available in every home! Pool, hot tub, fitness center, billiards, picnic area and on site recycling. Close to the Camarillo Premium Outlets, 20 minutes from Oxnard Airport and 1 hour from LAX. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.