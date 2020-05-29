4240 Lost Hills Road

Amenities

Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level. Home features newly installed carpet, freshly painted interior, wood-like laminate flooring & window blinds, and soaring vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light & bright with white cabinetry, tile counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with gas fireplace and separate dining area w/slider to balcony. Master bedroom with huge mirrored closet and large bathroom with vanity area. Upstairs loft has skylight. Inside laundry area with full size washer & dryer. One car garage. Great community offers 2 pools areas, clubhouse, sauna & gym. Close to shopping, restaurants and award winning schools. Come make it yours!