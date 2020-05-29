All apartments in Calabasas
4240 Lost Hills Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

4240 Lost Hills Road

4240 Lost Hills Road · (805) 377-6844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA 91301
Steeplechase

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2704 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level. Home features newly installed carpet, freshly painted interior, wood-like laminate flooring & window blinds, and soaring vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light & bright with white cabinetry, tile counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with gas fireplace and separate dining area w/slider to balcony. Master bedroom with huge mirrored closet and large bathroom with vanity area. Upstairs loft has skylight. Inside laundry area with full size washer & dryer. One car garage. Great community offers 2 pools areas, clubhouse, sauna & gym. Close to shopping, restaurants and award winning schools. Come make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Lost Hills Road have any available units?
4240 Lost Hills Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Lost Hills Road have?
Some of 4240 Lost Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Lost Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Lost Hills Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Lost Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Lost Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4240 Lost Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Lost Hills Road does offer parking.
Does 4240 Lost Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Lost Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Lost Hills Road have a pool?
Yes, 4240 Lost Hills Road has a pool.
Does 4240 Lost Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 4240 Lost Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Lost Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Lost Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
