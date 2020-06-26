All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8516 Buena Tierra Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8516 Buena Tierra Place
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

8516 Buena Tierra Place

8516 Buena Tierra Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8516 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
No stairs! Rare model, fabulous single story with no one above or below. Two generous sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; this property feels more like a home than a condo. Fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of north Buena Park, one of its best neighborhoods, near prestigious Los Coyotes Country Club Golf Course and adjacent to the 105-acre Clark Regional Park! Very nice development with manicured grounds, surrounded by lush greenbelts and mature trees, in the beautiful and peaceful "Buena Tierra" gated complex. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. Current owner has lovingly and meticulously maintained it. Awesome end-unit with comfortable layout and fantastic open floor plan: formal living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace, sunny, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops and eating area. Nice light color laminate flooring throughout, scraped ceilings, recessed lighting. Handy inside laundry room, central air conditioning. Two large, fenced, front and side patios for perfect outdoor entertaining. Direct access to the two car garage plus lots of guest parking nearby. Enjoy few steps from Association pool, spa and club house. Very convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, grocery markets, banks, parks, golf courses and transportation. Award winning Sunny Hills High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have any available units?
8516 Buena Tierra Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have?
Some of 8516 Buena Tierra Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 Buena Tierra Place currently offering any rent specials?
8516 Buena Tierra Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 Buena Tierra Place pet-friendly?
No, 8516 Buena Tierra Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place offer parking?
Yes, 8516 Buena Tierra Place offers parking.
Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 Buena Tierra Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have a pool?
Yes, 8516 Buena Tierra Place has a pool.
Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have accessible units?
No, 8516 Buena Tierra Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8516 Buena Tierra Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8516 Buena Tierra Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8516 Buena Tierra Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles