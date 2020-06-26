8516 Buena Tierra Place

Amenities

No stairs! Rare model, fabulous single story with no one above or below. Two generous sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; this property feels more like a home than a condo. Fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of north Buena Park, one of its best neighborhoods, near prestigious Los Coyotes Country Club Golf Course and adjacent to the 105-acre Clark Regional Park! Very nice development with manicured grounds, surrounded by lush greenbelts and mature trees, in the beautiful and peaceful "Buena Tierra" gated complex. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. Current owner has lovingly and meticulously maintained it. Awesome end-unit with comfortable layout and fantastic open floor plan: formal living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace, sunny, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops and eating area. Nice light color laminate flooring throughout, scraped ceilings, recessed lighting. Handy inside laundry room, central air conditioning. Two large, fenced, front and side patios for perfect outdoor entertaining. Direct access to the two car garage plus lots of guest parking nearby. Enjoy few steps from Association pool, spa and club house. Very convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, grocery markets, banks, parks, golf courses and transportation. Award winning Sunny Hills High School.