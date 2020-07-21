All apartments in Buena Park
8418 Whitaker St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

8418 Whitaker St.

8418 Whitaker Street · No Longer Available
Location

8418 Whitaker Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Three Bedroom Condo with Convenient Location to 5 and 91 Freeway - Beautiful, clean, end unit townhouse. Easy access to the freeway 5 and 91, close to schools, shopping, and only 6 miles from Disneyland. Open and bright townhome. Only one shared wall. Washer and dryer hook up in the garage. Nice patio relax or bbq in. Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator included if requested. Social distance friendly viewing. Make an appointment now for a self showing viewing of this lovely property. www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5660728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Whitaker St. have any available units?
8418 Whitaker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8418 Whitaker St. have?
Some of 8418 Whitaker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Whitaker St. currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Whitaker St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Whitaker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Whitaker St. is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Whitaker St. offer parking?
Yes, 8418 Whitaker St. offers parking.
Does 8418 Whitaker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8418 Whitaker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Whitaker St. have a pool?
No, 8418 Whitaker St. does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Whitaker St. have accessible units?
No, 8418 Whitaker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Whitaker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 Whitaker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 Whitaker St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8418 Whitaker St. does not have units with air conditioning.
