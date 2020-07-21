8418 Whitaker St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

Three Bedroom Condo with Convenient Location to 5 and 91 Freeway - Beautiful, clean, end unit townhouse. Easy access to the freeway 5 and 91, close to schools, shopping, and only 6 miles from Disneyland. Open and bright townhome. Only one shared wall. Washer and dryer hook up in the garage. Nice patio relax or bbq in. Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator included if requested. Social distance friendly viewing. Make an appointment now for a self showing viewing of this lovely property. www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5660728)