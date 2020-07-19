8408 whitaker St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Highly Upgraded 2 Story 2.5 Bath Town house in Buena Park. Property located end unit & is in beautiful move-in Condition.

The homes features a living and dining area with beautiful newer wood flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry and door that leads to large back yard. Large mater suite comes complete with over sized walk in closet & dual vanity.

Separate loft/den upstairs which makes perfect for your private office.

Direct access to your own 2 car garage, Laundry area with storage spaces. This home is conveniently located close to 91 & 5 freeway access, Metro link station, Dining & Parks, The Source& entertainment Destination!~