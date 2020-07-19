All apartments in Buena Park
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8408 whitaker St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8408 whitaker St.

8408 Whitaker St · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Whitaker St, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Highly Upgraded 2 Story 2.5 Bath Town house in Buena Park. Property located end unit & is in beautiful move-in Condition.
The homes features a living and dining area with beautiful newer wood flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry and door that leads to large back yard. Large mater suite comes complete with over sized walk in closet & dual vanity.
Separate loft/den upstairs which makes perfect for your private office.
Direct access to your own 2 car garage, Laundry area with storage spaces. This home is conveniently located close to 91 & 5 freeway access, Metro link station, Dining & Parks, The Source& entertainment Destination!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 whitaker St. have any available units?
8408 whitaker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8408 whitaker St. have?
Some of 8408 whitaker St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 whitaker St. currently offering any rent specials?
8408 whitaker St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 whitaker St. pet-friendly?
No, 8408 whitaker St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8408 whitaker St. offer parking?
Yes, 8408 whitaker St. offers parking.
Does 8408 whitaker St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 whitaker St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 whitaker St. have a pool?
No, 8408 whitaker St. does not have a pool.
Does 8408 whitaker St. have accessible units?
No, 8408 whitaker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 whitaker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 whitaker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 whitaker St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8408 whitaker St. does not have units with air conditioning.
