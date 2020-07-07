All apartments in Buena Park
8233 Santa Inez Way

8233 Santa Inez Way · No Longer Available
Location

8233 Santa Inez Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This unique style townhouse is located in Buena Park. Step into the large living room with tile flooring and half bath. Spacious kitchen with original tile. Stove and dishwasher included. Kitchen leads you to your own back yard. Perfect for your morning coffee or simply to just enjoy the fresh breeze. Walk upstairs to spacious bedrooms with spacious closets. Full bathroom is upstairs. 1 car garage and a extra parking space. Community Pool, Park and Tennis. Some pets will be considered with an additional security deposit. Call us today to schedule your showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 Santa Inez Way have any available units?
8233 Santa Inez Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8233 Santa Inez Way have?
Some of 8233 Santa Inez Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 Santa Inez Way currently offering any rent specials?
8233 Santa Inez Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 Santa Inez Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8233 Santa Inez Way is pet friendly.
Does 8233 Santa Inez Way offer parking?
Yes, 8233 Santa Inez Way offers parking.
Does 8233 Santa Inez Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8233 Santa Inez Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 Santa Inez Way have a pool?
Yes, 8233 Santa Inez Way has a pool.
Does 8233 Santa Inez Way have accessible units?
No, 8233 Santa Inez Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 Santa Inez Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8233 Santa Inez Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8233 Santa Inez Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8233 Santa Inez Way does not have units with air conditioning.

