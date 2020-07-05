All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8194 Crowley Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8194 Crowley Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8194 Crowley Circle

8194 Crowley Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8194 Crowley Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully Upgraded 2Bd 2Ba Townhome in Buena Park! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=poLzz8eCcbS&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/tA5twgb2cKs

You must take a look at this beautiful townhome in the Green Park Community of Buena Park. This beautifully upgraded, single story townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious living room. It has a direct access 2 car garage, partially covered back patio, low maintenance back yard and central A/C & heat. HOA provides swimming pools, playgrounds and club house. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to award-winning schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes away from the Los Coyotes Country Club and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!

Submit on pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5702070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8194 Crowley Circle have any available units?
8194 Crowley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8194 Crowley Circle have?
Some of 8194 Crowley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8194 Crowley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8194 Crowley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8194 Crowley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8194 Crowley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8194 Crowley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8194 Crowley Circle offers parking.
Does 8194 Crowley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8194 Crowley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8194 Crowley Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8194 Crowley Circle has a pool.
Does 8194 Crowley Circle have accessible units?
No, 8194 Crowley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8194 Crowley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8194 Crowley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8194 Crowley Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8194 Crowley Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles