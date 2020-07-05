8194 Crowley Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautifully Upgraded 2Bd 2Ba Townhome in Buena Park! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=poLzz8eCcbS&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/tA5twgb2cKs



You must take a look at this beautiful townhome in the Green Park Community of Buena Park. This beautifully upgraded, single story townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious living room. It has a direct access 2 car garage, partially covered back patio, low maintenance back yard and central A/C & heat. HOA provides swimming pools, playgrounds and club house. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to award-winning schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes away from the Los Coyotes Country Club and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!



Submit on pets.



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com



