8190 Mammoth Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME NEAR LOS COYOTES COUNTRY CLUB. A VERY DRAMATIC FRONT ENTRY LEADS TO A HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING. THERE IS ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND NEWLY REMODELED 3/4 BATH. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL ENTER A LARGE MASTER SUITE, WITH FULLY REMODELED BATH AND VANITY. ADJACENT TO THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A DRAMATIC GLASS ENCLOSED LOFT/OFFICE AREA.

A LOVELY PATIO AREA OPENS FROM THE LARGE REMODELED KITCHEN WITH ITS PORCELAIN TILE FLOOR. THERE IS MORE FORMAL DINING AVAILABLE ADJACENT TO KITCHEN. THE DOUBLE CAR GARAGE HAS ACCESS TO INTERIOR ENTRY HALL.