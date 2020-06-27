All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8182 San Helice Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8182 San Helice Circle
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

8182 San Helice Circle

8182 San Helice Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8182 San Helice Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home in a quiet neighborhood of Buena Park. Single story home with laminated floor all throughout the living room and bedrooms. Located in the Kennedy High and Walker Junior High School districts. 4th bedroom closet will be installed on August 5th. Also located conveniently in the neighborhood of the award winning Buena Terra elementary school. Home features a 2-car detached garage and long driveway with a backyard that can be used for entertainment and a large family room in the back. Central A/C and Heater is installed for the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8182 San Helice Circle have any available units?
8182 San Helice Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 8182 San Helice Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8182 San Helice Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8182 San Helice Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8182 San Helice Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8182 San Helice Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8182 San Helice Circle offers parking.
Does 8182 San Helice Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8182 San Helice Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8182 San Helice Circle have a pool?
No, 8182 San Helice Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8182 San Helice Circle have accessible units?
No, 8182 San Helice Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8182 San Helice Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8182 San Helice Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8182 San Helice Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8182 San Helice Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles