8182 San Helice Circle

Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home in a quiet neighborhood of Buena Park. Single story home with laminated floor all throughout the living room and bedrooms. Located in the Kennedy High and Walker Junior High School districts. 4th bedroom closet will be installed on August 5th. Also located conveniently in the neighborhood of the award winning Buena Terra elementary school. Home features a 2-car detached garage and long driveway with a backyard that can be used for entertainment and a large family room in the back. Central A/C and Heater is installed for the home.