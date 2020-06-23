8122 Santa Inez Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

Beautiful townhouse in the great Monticello Meadows Community right next to Buena park Library.

House has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom with great open floor plan with two car detached garage and cozy courtyard for entertainment.

There are dual pain windows and laminated wood flooring throughout and upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops.

The community has amazing amenities such as swimming pool,club house,tennis court and play ground.

There are plenty of guest parking

Most convenient location near the Buena Park Library, world famous Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall, restaurants and shopping centers and public transportation, and most of all it is close to 91 and 5 Freeways