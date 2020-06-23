All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
8122 Santa Inez Drive
8122 Santa Inez Drive

Location

8122 Santa Inez Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse in the great Monticello Meadows Community right next to Buena park Library.
House has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom with great open floor plan with two car detached garage and cozy courtyard for entertainment.
There are dual pain windows and laminated wood flooring throughout and upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops.
The community has amazing amenities such as swimming pool,club house,tennis court and play ground.
There are plenty of guest parking
Most convenient location near the Buena Park Library, world famous Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall, restaurants and shopping centers and public transportation, and most of all it is close to 91 and 5 Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have any available units?
8122 Santa Inez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have?
Some of 8122 Santa Inez Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8122 Santa Inez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8122 Santa Inez Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8122 Santa Inez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8122 Santa Inez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8122 Santa Inez Drive does offer parking.
Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8122 Santa Inez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8122 Santa Inez Drive has a pool.
Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have accessible units?
No, 8122 Santa Inez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8122 Santa Inez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8122 Santa Inez Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8122 Santa Inez Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
