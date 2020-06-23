8026 Calendula

Amenities

Stunningly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent! - This property is absolutely stunning! Just completely remodeled and ready to go! Near great night life, top school districts, great freeway access, shopping and much more. Check out the pics and features and come check it out to truly appreciate it in person!



Features:



-3 Bedrooms

-2 Bathrooms

-2 Car garage with automatic roll up garage door

-1279 square feet of living space

-Beautiful kitchen remodeled with all new appliances, new countertops, new cabinets, recessed lighting, new flooring.

-Designated laundry room inside

-Central AC/Heat-like new

-Brand new exterior paint

-Brand new paint throughout

-Scraped ceilings throughout

-Dual pane windows throughout

-Brand new window coverings throughout

-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

-Absolutely gorgeous refinished wood floors throughout

-Great floor plan

-Brand new beautiful landscaping in front and back (new sod lawn in front)

-Automatic sprinkler systems front and back

-Backyard has lots of covered patio area for entertaining

*Gardener included with the rent



To schedule a time to view this property please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



