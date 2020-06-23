All apartments in Buena Park
8026 Calendula
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8026 Calendula

8026 Calendula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8026 Calendula Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunningly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent! - This property is absolutely stunning! Just completely remodeled and ready to go! Near great night life, top school districts, great freeway access, shopping and much more. Check out the pics and features and come check it out to truly appreciate it in person!

Features:

-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-2 Car garage with automatic roll up garage door
-1279 square feet of living space
-Beautiful kitchen remodeled with all new appliances, new countertops, new cabinets, recessed lighting, new flooring.
-Designated laundry room inside
-Central AC/Heat-like new
-Brand new exterior paint
-Brand new paint throughout
-Scraped ceilings throughout
-Dual pane windows throughout
-Brand new window coverings throughout
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
-Absolutely gorgeous refinished wood floors throughout
-Great floor plan
-Brand new beautiful landscaping in front and back (new sod lawn in front)
-Automatic sprinkler systems front and back
-Backyard has lots of covered patio area for entertaining
*Gardener included with the rent

To schedule a time to view this property please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

(RLNE4590598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8026 Calendula have any available units?
8026 Calendula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8026 Calendula have?
Some of 8026 Calendula's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8026 Calendula currently offering any rent specials?
8026 Calendula isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 Calendula pet-friendly?
Yes, 8026 Calendula is pet friendly.
Does 8026 Calendula offer parking?
Yes, 8026 Calendula does offer parking.
Does 8026 Calendula have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8026 Calendula does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 Calendula have a pool?
No, 8026 Calendula does not have a pool.
Does 8026 Calendula have accessible units?
No, 8026 Calendula does not have accessible units.
Does 8026 Calendula have units with dishwashers?
No, 8026 Calendula does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8026 Calendula have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8026 Calendula has units with air conditioning.
