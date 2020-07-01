7991 Gardenia Drive

Amenities
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Impressive, newly-renovated, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a very walkable neighborhood in Buena Park.
This well-maintained and clean propertys interior features new appliances; new tile flooring, with carpets in good shape in the rooms; a high vaulted ceiling, new lighting fixtures; and new ceiling fans. A stylish kitchen complete with new sinks with granite countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range and dishwasher. There are available hookups for the washer and dryer. Installed forced-air heating and centralized air conditioning are provided for your comfort. The exterior has an amazing yard with shade from a large tree and a Jacuzzi with a canopy.
Tenants are responsible for electricity (Edison); water, trash, sewage (City of Buena Park); gas (Southern Cal); and yard maintenance.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway in front of the house that can park up to 4 cars.
This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed and one has to pay the required $500 pet deposit/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited though.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Knott's Berry Farm, Knott's Soak City Water Park, and Municipal Park.
(RLNE5653268)