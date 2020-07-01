All apartments in Buena Park
Location

7991 Gardenia Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Impressive, newly-renovated, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a very walkable neighborhood in Buena Park.

This well-maintained and clean propertys interior features new appliances; new tile flooring, with carpets in good shape in the rooms; a high vaulted ceiling, new lighting fixtures; and new ceiling fans. A stylish kitchen complete with new sinks with granite countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range and dishwasher. There are available hookups for the washer and dryer. Installed forced-air heating and centralized air conditioning are provided for your comfort. The exterior has an amazing yard with shade from a large tree and a Jacuzzi with a canopy.

Tenants are responsible for electricity (Edison); water, trash, sewage (City of Buena Park); gas (Southern Cal); and yard maintenance.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway in front of the house that can park up to 4 cars.

This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed and one has to pay the required $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited though.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Knott's Berry Farm, Knott's Soak City Water Park, and Municipal Park.

(RLNE5653268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7991 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
7991 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7991 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 7991 Gardenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7991 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7991 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7991 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7991 Gardenia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7991 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7991 Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 7991 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7991 Gardenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7991 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 7991 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7991 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 7991 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7991 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7991 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7991 Gardenia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7991 Gardenia Drive has units with air conditioning.

