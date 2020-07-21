7855 Holt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming single story duplex in Buena Park. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with approximate 900 square feet of living space. Spacious floor plan with oversized family/living room, kitchen with breakfast nook seating area over looking private backyard. Rare to find private backyard perfect for small bbq gatherings. Laundry area is conveniently located inside the home with dryer/washer hookups. There is a 1 car detached garage as well as a driveway for additional car parking. This home is in a GREAT location in Buena Park close to Knotts Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall and top-notch restaurants. This Move-in ready home won't last long!!!