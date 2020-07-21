All apartments in Buena Park
7855 Holt Street

7855 Holt Street · No Longer Available
Location

7855 Holt Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming single story duplex in Buena Park. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with approximate 900 square feet of living space. Spacious floor plan with oversized family/living room, kitchen with breakfast nook seating area over looking private backyard. Rare to find private backyard perfect for small bbq gatherings. Laundry area is conveniently located inside the home with dryer/washer hookups. There is a 1 car detached garage as well as a driveway for additional car parking. This home is in a GREAT location in Buena Park close to Knotts Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall and top-notch restaurants. This Move-in ready home won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Holt Street have any available units?
7855 Holt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7855 Holt Street have?
Some of 7855 Holt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Holt Street currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Holt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Holt Street pet-friendly?
No, 7855 Holt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7855 Holt Street offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Holt Street offers parking.
Does 7855 Holt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 Holt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Holt Street have a pool?
No, 7855 Holt Street does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Holt Street have accessible units?
No, 7855 Holt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Holt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7855 Holt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7855 Holt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7855 Holt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
