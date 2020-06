Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Buena Park. New carpet and paint throughout the entire home! Updated kitchen with Fridge included. Laundry room off of the kitchen with washer and dryer included. Spacious 3 bedrooms! Bathroom is remodeled with a huge shower! Backyard has multiple fruit trees and plants. Great sized backyard perfect for entertaining. Two car garage and long driveway for multiple cars to park. Must see!