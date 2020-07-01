All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 7432 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7432 9th Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

7432 9th Street

7432 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7432 9th Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN NOW! Upgraded and clean home! 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom family style home in a highly desirable area of Buena Park. Corner home on street corner with fenced in front yard and small front patio. Quiet street and neighborhood, perfect for your family or anyone. Located off a main street in the heart of Buena Park, blocks away from the 5 & 91 freeways, Knotts Berry Farm and Soak City. Close by to local schools, parks, shopping centers, restaurants, and Cerritos Mall. Lots of parking, home has 1 car garage, parking on driveway, and parking on the street right in front of the house. BONUS..Rent includes washer, dryer, gas stove, and gardener every 2 weeks. The house features… brand new laminate (wood-like) flooring, fresh paint, new trim throughout the entire house, plus brand new double pane energy efficient windows, custom made black-out shades on every window, updated bathroom with large vanity, plenty of storage, large walk-in shower, and new water heater. Once you walk in there is a large living room with windows on each side with a nice view of the neighborhood, room opens to dinning area and then kitchen on the side. Bathroom and 1 bedroom are downstairs, other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Only a few steps to get to the upstairs bedrooms. Each bedroom has a built-in closet for storage and every window has a nice view of the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 9th Street have any available units?
7432 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7432 9th Street have?
Some of 7432 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7432 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7432 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7432 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7432 9th Street offers parking.
Does 7432 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7432 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 9th Street have a pool?
No, 7432 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7432 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 7432 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7432 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7432 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7432 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles