7432 9th Street

READY TO MOVE IN NOW! Upgraded and clean home! 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom family style home in a highly desirable area of Buena Park. Corner home on street corner with fenced in front yard and small front patio. Quiet street and neighborhood, perfect for your family or anyone. Located off a main street in the heart of Buena Park, blocks away from the 5 & 91 freeways, Knotts Berry Farm and Soak City. Close by to local schools, parks, shopping centers, restaurants, and Cerritos Mall. Lots of parking, home has 1 car garage, parking on driveway, and parking on the street right in front of the house. BONUS..Rent includes washer, dryer, gas stove, and gardener every 2 weeks. The house features… brand new laminate (wood-like) flooring, fresh paint, new trim throughout the entire house, plus brand new double pane energy efficient windows, custom made black-out shades on every window, updated bathroom with large vanity, plenty of storage, large walk-in shower, and new water heater. Once you walk in there is a large living room with windows on each side with a nice view of the neighborhood, room opens to dinning area and then kitchen on the side. Bathroom and 1 bedroom are downstairs, other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. Only a few steps to get to the upstairs bedrooms. Each bedroom has a built-in closet for storage and every window has a nice view of the neighborhood.