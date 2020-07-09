All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 7423 Iroquois Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7423 Iroquois Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

7423 Iroquois Drive

7423 Iroquois Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7423 Iroquois Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 4 bedroom SFR for under $3000 - Welcome home. Every inch of this property has been remodeled. Gorgeous home with nice size yard and oversized driveway. Freeway close. Close to Knott's Berry Farm. Be the first to use the amenities of this upgraded home. Ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Mirrored wardrobe. This is a beautiful home.

(RLNE5184817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have any available units?
7423 Iroquois Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7423 Iroquois Drive have?
Some of 7423 Iroquois Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Iroquois Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Iroquois Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Iroquois Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Iroquois Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Iroquois Drive offers parking.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have a pool?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have accessible units?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7423 Iroquois Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles