7423 Iroquois Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620 Buena Park
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Completely Remodeled 4 bedroom SFR for under $3000 - Welcome home. Every inch of this property has been remodeled. Gorgeous home with nice size yard and oversized driveway. Freeway close. Close to Knott's Berry Farm. Be the first to use the amenities of this upgraded home. Ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Mirrored wardrobe. This is a beautiful home.
(RLNE5184817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have any available units?
7423 Iroquois Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7423 Iroquois Drive have?
Some of 7423 Iroquois Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Iroquois Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Iroquois Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Iroquois Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Iroquois Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Iroquois Drive offers parking.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have a pool?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have accessible units?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Iroquois Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 Iroquois Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7423 Iroquois Drive has units with air conditioning.
