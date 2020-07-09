7423 Iroquois Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 4 bedroom SFR for under $3000 - Welcome home. Every inch of this property has been remodeled. Gorgeous home with nice size yard and oversized driveway. Freeway close. Close to Knott's Berry Farm. Be the first to use the amenities of this upgraded home. Ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Mirrored wardrobe. This is a beautiful home.



(RLNE5184817)