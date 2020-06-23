7067 Falcon Drive

Amenities

This home has 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a great location, easy access to 91 and 5 freeway, close to downtown Buena Park and Knott's Berry Farm. Large and open living room, family room with fireplace, and dining room with cathedral ceiling, lots of cabinets in the kitchen, brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, 2 large closets in master bedroom with mirror closet doors, inside laundry, brand new roof and exterior paint, covered patio, a large back yard, 2 car detached garage, a long driveway with gate accommodates multiple parking, fruit trees in front and back yard.