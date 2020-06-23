All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 7067 Falcon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7067 Falcon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7067 Falcon Drive

7067 Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7067 Falcon Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a great location, easy access to 91 and 5 freeway, close to downtown Buena Park and Knott's Berry Farm. Large and open living room, family room with fireplace, and dining room with cathedral ceiling, lots of cabinets in the kitchen, brand new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, 2 large closets in master bedroom with mirror closet doors, inside laundry, brand new roof and exterior paint, covered patio, a large back yard, 2 car detached garage, a long driveway with gate accommodates multiple parking, fruit trees in front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 Falcon Drive have any available units?
7067 Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7067 Falcon Drive have?
Some of 7067 Falcon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7067 Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Falcon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7067 Falcon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7067 Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7067 Falcon Drive does offer parking.
Does 7067 Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Falcon Drive have a pool?
No, 7067 Falcon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7067 Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7067 Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 Falcon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 Falcon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles