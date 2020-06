Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Available Now! Upgraded Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, bar counter, and Inside Laundry! Open Living Room with Fireplace and Backyard View. One Bedroom has private bath! Gorgeous Backyard, with covered Patio and Nicely Landscaped! Huge Driveway with ample room for parking or RV Storage. Water and Gardener Included! Top Kennedy/Oxford Schools!



(RLNE5159195)