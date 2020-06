6824 Emerson Dr

Amenities

$2750/ month - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR HOUSE (BUENA PARK, CA)



VERY NICE HOUSE IN A CONVENIENT AREA, CLOSE TO 5 AND 91 FREEWAYS, SHOPPING MALLS, KNOTTS BERRY FARM AND DISNEYLAND, WITH CENTRAL HEAT, A/C, 4 BR, 2 BATHROOMS, SHOWER GLASS DOOR, MARBLE SHOWER ENCLOSURE AND COUNTERTOPS, TILES IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BATHROOMS AND WALKWAY AREAS, WALL TO WALL CARPETING IN 3 BEDROOMS AND LAMINATED FLOOR IN THE 4TH BEDROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH CHANDELIER , LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP, MASTER BR WITH OWN BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE, WASHER AND DRYER READY, INTERNET, CABLE AND SATELLITE TV READY, 1/4 ACRE LOT FOR PLAYING GROUND AND PLEASURE WITH GARDEN IN THE FRONT AND BACKYARD. SPACY PATIO WITH BBQ AREA...AND LOTS MORE .