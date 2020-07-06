6750 Emerson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Buena Park Pool Home on a Cul Du Sac - Property Id: 190902



This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath house at the end of a cul du sac. In a quiet family friendly neighborhood. One of the bedrooms has been turned into a home office with built in desk and cabinetry. The back yard is good size with a pool and security fence. The floors in the house are vinyl waterproof resembling wood. Garage is attached and washer and dryer are in the garage, they will be included with the house.

