All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 6578 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6578 Indiana Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:35 PM

6578 Indiana Avenue

6578 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6578 Indiana Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently updated Tri-level 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome is located in a small gated tract within the city of Buena Park. This home features a 2 car garage with direct access to the home, washer dryer hookups in the garage, master bedroom with walk in closet, extensive laminate flooring, updated bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets and 2 balconies. No pets allowed. No smoking. Available immediately. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6578 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
6578 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6578 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 6578 Indiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6578 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6578 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6578 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6578 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6578 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6578 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 6578 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6578 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6578 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 6578 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6578 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6578 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6578 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6578 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6578 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6578 Indiana Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBuena Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles