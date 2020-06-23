All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6389 Myra Ave.

6389 Myra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6389 Myra Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Pristine 3 Bedroom Buena Park House for Rent w/ an Office! - This house is absolutely stunning. Clean Clean Clean! Very spacious and ready to move in. In Cypress high school boundaries and ready to move. Check out the pictuers, it speaks for itself!

Features:

-1565 square feet of living space
- 3 bedrooms, plus an office
- 1.5 bathrooms (recently remodeled)
- Enlarged master bedroom w/ walk in closet
- 2 car attached garage w/ automatic opener
- Like new central AC and heat
- Brand new carpet and like new ceramic tile (carpet only in 2 bedrooms, tile everywhere else)
- Recessed lighting throughout
- Fullly recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms (everything in this house looks and feels new and clean)
- Stainless dishwasher, microwave and range oven
- Laundry hookups
- Stainless steel sink, like new faucet and countertops
- Like new window coverings (horizontal and vertical blinds)
- Ceiling fans throughout
- Large living room
- Dual pane windows throughout
- Scraped ceilings
- Automatic sprinkler system in front and back
- Well maintained yards and nice covered patio area for entertaining
- Cypress High School and Lexington Jr. High
* Gardening included in the rent

To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6389 Myra Ave. have any available units?
6389 Myra Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6389 Myra Ave. have?
Some of 6389 Myra Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6389 Myra Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6389 Myra Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6389 Myra Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6389 Myra Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6389 Myra Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6389 Myra Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6389 Myra Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6389 Myra Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6389 Myra Ave. have a pool?
No, 6389 Myra Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6389 Myra Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6389 Myra Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6389 Myra Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6389 Myra Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6389 Myra Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6389 Myra Ave. has units with air conditioning.
