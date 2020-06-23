6389 Myra Ave.

Amenities

Pristine 3 Bedroom Buena Park House for Rent w/ an Office! - This house is absolutely stunning. Clean Clean Clean! Very spacious and ready to move in. In Cypress high school boundaries and ready to move. Check out the pictuers, it speaks for itself!



Features:



-1565 square feet of living space

- 3 bedrooms, plus an office

- 1.5 bathrooms (recently remodeled)

- Enlarged master bedroom w/ walk in closet

- 2 car attached garage w/ automatic opener

- Like new central AC and heat

- Brand new carpet and like new ceramic tile (carpet only in 2 bedrooms, tile everywhere else)

- Recessed lighting throughout

- Fullly recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms (everything in this house looks and feels new and clean)

- Stainless dishwasher, microwave and range oven

- Laundry hookups

- Stainless steel sink, like new faucet and countertops

- Like new window coverings (horizontal and vertical blinds)

- Ceiling fans throughout

- Large living room

- Dual pane windows throughout

- Scraped ceilings

- Automatic sprinkler system in front and back

- Well maintained yards and nice covered patio area for entertaining

- Cypress High School and Lexington Jr. High

* Gardening included in the rent



To schedule a viewing of this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627971)