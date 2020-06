Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single level home with recent upgrades including new flooring, paint, HVAC and scaped ceilings. Enjoy your spacious indoor patio room addition as you head out to the back yard. Delicious fruit trees including a fig, lemon and orange. Three nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and mirror closet doors. Garage features natural lighting and a work bench. Gardener included. Close to schools, parks, freeways and shopping.