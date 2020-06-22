5832 Spring Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

***** Brand New Home in center of Buena Park at Strata Pointe built by Tri Pointe Homes.**Private Gated community with upgraded 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Bathroom with 2-Car Garage. ** Bright and airy, lots of windows bringing in natural light.

** LED recessed lighting throughout the house. ** Wood Floor throughout / Tile

Floor(All bathroom and Laundry Room). ** Brand New Stainless Steel Stove/ Microwave Oven/ Dishwasher. ** Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops with upgraded Kitchen Cabinet. **Open Concept Living has access to Balcony. **One bedroom & One Full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms with Walk-in Closet. ** Inside Laundry room. ** Energy Star Electric heater, Solar energy systems and Smart home technology // Wi-Fi Thermostat. **Solar energy System also can save monthly Electric Bill. ** NO ONE PARK FRONT OF THE THIS UNIT.****Community has a Pool, Spa, and BBQ area. Playground. ***NO PET, Please.