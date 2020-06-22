All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5832 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5832 Spring Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:50 PM

5832 Spring Street

5832 Spring St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5832 Spring St, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
***** Brand New Home in center of Buena Park at Strata Pointe built by Tri Pointe Homes.**Private Gated community with upgraded 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Bathroom with 2-Car Garage. ** Bright and airy, lots of windows bringing in natural light.
** LED recessed lighting throughout the house. ** Wood Floor throughout / Tile
Floor(All bathroom and Laundry Room). ** Brand New Stainless Steel Stove/ Microwave Oven/ Dishwasher. ** Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops with upgraded Kitchen Cabinet. **Open Concept Living has access to Balcony. **One bedroom & One Full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms with Walk-in Closet. ** Inside Laundry room. ** Energy Star Electric heater, Solar energy systems and Smart home technology // Wi-Fi Thermostat. **Solar energy System also can save monthly Electric Bill. ** NO ONE PARK FRONT OF THE THIS UNIT.****Community has a Pool, Spa, and BBQ area. Playground. ***NO PET, Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Spring Street have any available units?
5832 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5832 Spring Street have?
Some of 5832 Spring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5832 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 5832 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 5832 Spring Street has a pool.
Does 5832 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 5832 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles