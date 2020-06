Amenities

Move In Ready Large 3 bed 2.5 bath Town-home - Large Town-home available and ready for rent. The property offers a nice open floor plan, large master bedroom, large 2 car garage and much more. This property is also commuter friendly only a few minutes to shopping, dinning, and 5 fwy. The association offers nice walking trails, pool and also located walking distance to a park and school.



