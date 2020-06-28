5449 Cajon Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath townhouse in the Summertree complex of Buena Park is ready for its next tenant. This home has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate floors, remodeled bathrooms, has central HVAC, has ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and new stainless steel appliances. There is an attached 2 car garage and a nice size patio perfect for entertaining. There is also a community pool to enjoy on those hot summer days. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, schools, metrolink, and freeways. Come and take a look before it's gone!