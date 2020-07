Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Condo For Rent in Buena Park - OC - 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,276 Sq. Ft. | Central AC and Wall AC | Pool | 2 Car Garage | In Unit Laundry | Balcony



Property has been upgraded with recessed LED lights, laminated floors, ceiling fans in every room, tiled backyard and much more! A great and quite location in Orange County and within the award winning Sunny Hill High School!



(RLNE4785767)