Buena Park, CA
4521 Trevino Way
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

4521 Trevino Way

4521 Trevino Way · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

4521 Trevino Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium in quiet area of excellent complex. Association has two pools, clubhouse, RV Parking area and large association park just steps from the home. New wooden floors just installed in home with wood appearing tile floor in Family Kitchen area. Baths have tile floors. Family Kitchen area is quite spacious and Living Room is also large. Home is located in quiet northern area of complex with a semi-private grass area in front of home.Three good size bedrooms on second floor with master bedroom & bath at rear of home. Good location with ready access to both 5 and 91 freeways for business purposes. Spacious two car garage and nearby extra parking as well as street parking in complex. Private patio area is located between home and garage. Home has A/C and forced air heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Trevino Way have any available units?
4521 Trevino Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 4521 Trevino Way have?
Some of 4521 Trevino Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Trevino Way currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Trevino Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Trevino Way pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Trevino Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 4521 Trevino Way offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Trevino Way offers parking.
Does 4521 Trevino Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Trevino Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Trevino Way have a pool?
Yes, 4521 Trevino Way has a pool.
Does 4521 Trevino Way have accessible units?
No, 4521 Trevino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Trevino Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Trevino Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Trevino Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4521 Trevino Way has units with air conditioning.
