4521 Trevino Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Remodeled 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium in quiet area of excellent complex. Association has two pools, clubhouse, RV Parking area and large association park just steps from the home. New wooden floors just installed in home with wood appearing tile floor in Family Kitchen area. Baths have tile floors. Family Kitchen area is quite spacious and Living Room is also large. Home is located in quiet northern area of complex with a semi-private grass area in front of home.Three good size bedrooms on second floor with master bedroom & bath at rear of home. Good location with ready access to both 5 and 91 freeways for business purposes. Spacious two car garage and nearby extra parking as well as street parking in complex. Private patio area is located between home and garage. Home has A/C and forced air heat.