36 Freeman Lane

Highly Sought after Gated McComber Place right behind popular Beach & Malvern Shopping Center. Walking distance to many restaurants and Asian grocery markets. Private location with no one behind. Functional floor plan with main floor bedroom and full bathroom plus a Loft upstairs. Perfect move-in condition. Spacious master suite and other bedrooms are all good size. Laundry room is conveniently located next to master bedroom upstairs. Association amenities include pool, spa and tot lots.