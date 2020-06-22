All apartments in Buena Park
Location

36 Freeman Lane, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Highly Sought after Gated McComber Place right behind popular Beach & Malvern Shopping Center. Walking distance to many restaurants and Asian grocery markets. Private location with no one behind. Functional floor plan with main floor bedroom and full bathroom plus a Loft upstairs. Perfect move-in condition. Spacious master suite and other bedrooms are all good size. Laundry room is conveniently located next to master bedroom upstairs. Association amenities include pool, spa and tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Freeman Lane have any available units?
36 Freeman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 36 Freeman Lane have?
Some of 36 Freeman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Freeman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Freeman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Freeman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 36 Freeman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 36 Freeman Lane offer parking?
No, 36 Freeman Lane does not offer parking.
Does 36 Freeman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Freeman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Freeman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 36 Freeman Lane has a pool.
Does 36 Freeman Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Freeman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Freeman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Freeman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Freeman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Freeman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
